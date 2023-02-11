7 reasons why Apple’s TV app is still a frustrating experience for film lovers

Like many out there, I love movies. As a child of the ’80s, I got sucked in with big screen spectacles like Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, and as I’ve grown older, my tastes have expanded into arthouse and world cinema. I’m also in the subset of movie lovers who are collectors—a hobby with a hefty price tag that results in a large personal library of titles.

But unlike many film collectors who prefer physical media (Blu-ray mostly, though you still do have your DVD and even VHS afficionados), I collect my films digitally, exclusively through Apple’s iTunes Movie Store. By some collectors’ standards, my library is small—just over 400 films—and others might find my digital preference an affront to good taste. But what can I say? Buying digital movies through the iTunes Movie Store comes with a huge benefit: Almost every previous movie that you bought there in HD is automatically upgraded to the 4K version for free when the studio releases it. With physical media, you have to rebuy past purchases if you want the resolution boost. And of course, buying my movies through Apple means my entire film collection is available at any time from any device—it goes where I go.

But for digital collectors like me, there is a big drawback to accumulating our movies through iTunes: the Apple TV app. To be clear, I’m talking about the TV desktop and laptop app for macOS and, now, Windows (Apple uses the “Apple TV” brand, confusingly, for its hardware, software, and services offerings). It’s the primary app that collectors use to organize and manage their iTunes-bought movies, though you can also do so, to a more limited degree, via the TV app for iPhone.

Unlike Apple’s other media management apps, which include Books, Podcasts, and Music, and which are capable, full-featured, and excellent repositories where collectors can manage their libraries, the TV app for Mac, despite being four years old, still feels like a bare-bones and frustrating experience for film lovers. These are our most common gripes: