Google announces new Bard chatbot to counter ChatGPT

Google says it’s moving quickly to roll out new generative AI features to counter the massive success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT . In a three-pronged announcement Monday, the company announced a new chatbot called Bard to compete with ChatGPT, a new conversational search feature that returns a package of multimedia search results, and a new generative AI API upon which developers and creatives can build their own apps.

Google’s Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Monday that its new ChatGPT-like Bard chatbot, which is built atop Google’s powerful natural language processing model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), will soon be released to a group of “trusted testers” outside the company. After some safety issues and other kinks are worked out, Google says, the tool will be released to the general public, but it declined to give a time frame for general availability.

[Animation: Google]

Pichai says Bard draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. “Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Pichai writes.

Generative AI in Search

In the second part of the announcement, Google says it is introducing generative AI into its search product for broad searches where there is more than one correct answer. So, if the user asks the search engine “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need,?” it might return a package of multimedia content that answers a variety of questions inherent in the request (i.e. “what are the most popular ways of learning piano scales?”). It might return different subjective viewpoints on the question from people who know.