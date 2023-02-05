This new podcast wants to get at the drama behind some of the biggest deals

Facebook buys Whatsapp for $22 billion. American Airlines mergers with US Air: $11 billion. Softbank invests in WeWork: $17 billion. These landmark deals and mergers form the foundations of the business world as we know it. But the story behind the deals—and all their accompanying tensions, dramas and consequences—are too often distilled down to nothing more than a dollar value in a headline.

Fast Company talked to financial journalist and host of The Closer Aimee Keane about getting inside the corporate creation myth, the surprisingly theatrical dimensions of dealmaking, and the invisible forces these deals exert on our lives.

The Closer , a new podcast from production company Project Brazen that premiers Monday, wants to pull out the high-octane emotion and exponential stakes that underscore these headlines. Each episode traces a landmark deal from its inception through its many aftershocks, in an attempt to unveil how top-level business decisions quietly architecture our day-to-day choices.

Aimee Keane: I’ve gotta give credit to Project Brazen’s Bradley Hope, and one of our wonderful producers, Ben Walsh, who were scheming up a way to really get into the story beyond the headline of how deals happen. We often see headlines about “A buys B, this is the dollar value.” Maybe there’s some preliminary understanding of what the impact of that deal might be, but we don’t often get stories about what happens after the deal closes—stories about what happens many years later, that evaluate the success or perhaps failure of that deal.

One of those stories in particular that has been really interesting to work on is the early twenty-teens merger of US Airways and American Airlines. Really, the story begins much earlier, in the tragic days and weeks after September 11th. The beauty of a show like ours is that we have the opportunity to really look at this long time horizon and see how something as horrific as September 11th really set the stage for just a transformation of the industry: the way that consolidation occurred following a string of bankruptcies to give us the airline industry in the US that we have today. That’s the kind of long arc that we’re looking to take with these episodes.

FC: As you began to pull these stories together, did any themes or trends start to emerge between the different deals?