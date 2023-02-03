Fast company logo
This is IBM’s first time training its AI capabilities on an Earth science project.

IBM’s AI will now help NASA analyze Earth data

[Photo: NASA/Earth Observatory]

BY Rachael Zisk

IBM’s AI foundation model tech is turning its focus to a new research target: Earth science.

This week, NASA and IBM announced a partnership that leverages the agency’s suite of geospatial data and historical imagery to generate insights on how the Earth and its climate has changed over time. IBM’s AI will analyze petabytes—that’s thousands of terabytes—of NASA’s Earth science literature and imagery, then make the process and results freely available to researchers.

Training the model

AI foundation models are trained on huge, unlabeled datasets, drawing connections between disparate pieces of information. 

  • Through this partnership, NASA and IBM aim to organize the agency’s giant catalog of scientific data to make performing complex searches easier and to make information on the world’s changing climate more accessible.
  • NASA has 70 petabytes of archival Earth science data, which is expected to quadruple with the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) and NISAR missions. Both are expected to launch by the end of 2024.

The collaboration

This is IBM’s first time training its AI capabilities on an Earth science project. And the timing is right—with climate change causing more and more extreme weather events across the globe each year, the need for timely, accurate, and detailed geospatial data is pressing.

Rahul Ramachandran, a senior research scientist at NASA, said in a press briefing the model could help disaster responders immediately map major floods or assess damage to houses after a destructive weather event. 

“That’s the potential future that we would envision if this thing works as we envision it to,” Ramachandran said.

The pair will divide and conquer to make it happen.

