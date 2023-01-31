Vivek Murthy is right: Social media can hurt kids’ self-esteem

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy made waves this week when he said on CNN that 13-year-olds are too young to join social media sites, citing concerns about mental health. Many sites, like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, limit membership to users 13 and older, partly as a consequence of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act , a federal law that imposes greater restrictions on collecting personal data from younger kids.

Keeping teens off social media may be easier said than done, especially in an era when Instagram and TikTok and Snapchat have become ubiquitous, and when kids without accounts on those platforms may struggle to connect with friends. Seattle Public Schools, which made headlines earlier this month by suing the big social media companies over alleged mental health harms to its students, emphasized that it wants the tech giants to do more to help kids.

To Murthy’s point, studies do suggest that there can be negative consequences for children and adolescents who use social media.

Social media continues to evolve rapidly, as more and newer apps become popular among teens and existing products introduce new features over time. As Murthy points out, social media companies do extensive R&D to maximize the time people spend on their platforms, and they typically don’t release their internal research to the public. That leaves outside scientists playing catch-up to determine the effects of social media on users—and what users, app makers, parents, and society as a whole can do to make social media healthier.