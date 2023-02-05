BookTokers reveal 6 tips to get into the reading habit

BY Michael Grothaus6 minute read

As both a novelist and lover of books, I know how beneficial the act of reading is for a person. Not only can it make you smarter, more confident, and more empathetic, it helps prevent stress, dementia, and depression. Reading can also help you make gains in your professional life by enhancing your reasoning skills and your understanding of others.

Yet despite all its benefits—and despite book sales seeing a pandemic boost in 2021—U.S. readership is at its lowest level in two decades according to a 2022 report from the Author’s Guild. The main culprit? Increased competition for a person’s free time from the likes of streaming services and other digital content. Think Netflix, Fortnite, TikTok. But ironically, it’s the latter, of all things, that’s helping spur a resurgent interest in reading. The BookTok community on TikTok is a rare beacon amid a roiling sea of concerns surrounding the platform. It’s a community of TikTok creators who use the 21st-century digital medium to spread their love about one of the oldest content delivery systems in the world: books. These are creators—often Gen Z—who espouse the joys of reading and talk passionately about the latest novel they’ve fallen in love with. Their videos have legions of followers. Most of those followers are young, and many caught the reading bug directly from them. For anyone who wants to get into the reading habit but finds it daunting, who doesn’t know what books to start with or how to get into the reading “zone,” here are six bits of advice from popular BookTokers.

1. Don’t pick a book just because it’s trending Cait Jacobs was one of the first BookTokers and the one most often credited as having been the spark that ignited the BookTok community as it exists today (Jacobs, in turn, credits bookseller and TikTok creator Kathy Ellen Davis as the first person she saw use the #BookTok hashtag, in January 2020). Jacobs currently has over 308,000 followers and her BookTok videos have garnered over 17 million likes—making her highly influential in the BookTok sphere. Given how influential she has been in helping books go viral, I was surprised by one of the pieces of advice she gave me. “Make sure that you’re not picking up a book because it’s what’s trending and you just wanna feel included,” Jacobs says. You never want to put yourself in a position where you’re reading something “because you feel like you have to.” Instead, Jacobs says to simply pick a book with a premise that hooks you, no matter if it’s fantasy, crime, or a feel-good rom-com. “BookTok has made reading more social, where we can interact and share our thoughts, but in the end, it is still very personal. So don’t compare yourself to how much other people are reading or what other people are reading. The goal is making yourself happy and having a good time.”

