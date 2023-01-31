Now you can spend the night with Seth Rogen in an Airbnb, courtesy of his weed lifestyle brand

If you ever wanted to stay in an luxurious Los Angeles house that is custom outfitted to cater to your every weed-smoking need, this is the news for you.

[Photo: Stephen Paul/Hogwash Studios] Seth Rogen’s weed company Houseplant has teamed with Airbnb to offer three one-night stays in a home outfitted with a ceramic studio with Rogen’s self-made pottery, a display of Houseplant’s unique house goods, mid-century furnishings, a pool with sprawling views of the city, and more. The available nights are February 15, 16, and 17 for two guests each for just $42. U.S. residents can request to book on Airbnb starting on February 7 at 10 a.m. PT. And, yes, the booking includes hanging out with Rogen, making pottery, and probably smoking pot. “I’m a part of the experience,” Rogen tells Fast Company. “There will be pottery wheels there, so I can do pottery with them. A lot of people ask me to do pottery with them, or teach them a bit about pottery, so it’s something I’m happy to offer. I assume people will want to smoke weed with me; that’s also something I’m happy to do.”

[Photo: Yuri Hasegawa/Hogwash Studios] The brand is explicit in saying that while it is a cannabis-friendly experience, no actual products will officially be provided, so it’s strictly BYOWeed. Rogen has put a lot of effort into making Houseplant much more than a weed company, from elaborate ashtrays to table lighters, record collections, and more. Upon its U.S. launch in 2021, the weed itself was actually only available in California, but it was the demand for the brand’s collection of home goods that ended up shutting down its site temporarily. Houseplant’s commitment to a mid-century modern stoner vibe was also on full display last year when Rogen gave Architectural Digest a tour of its L.A. office.

That tour sparked a lot of interest in the whole Houseplant image and aesthetic. “It got a really overwhelming response from people I knew and didn’t know, just saying the place seems great, the stuff is lovely, can I stay there or hang out there?” says Rogen, “Can me and my friends come over there? So that’s where this idea really started. What if we could actually provide that kind of experience for people?” Rogen says Airbnb got in touch and things just rolled from there. They rented a house (not the office) to create an Airbnb experience that felt curated by Houseplant. Rogen himself helped decorate the place. “My own personal pottery is in there, my actual speakers from my office are hooked up to the record player, and I think some of my record collection is also in the house,” he says. [Photos: Stephen Paul/Hogwash Studios] He’s happy to hang with fans in a place steeped in his design sensibility, but also encouraged by Airbnb’s interest. “This is honestly a big deal,” says Rogen. “The idea that a giant company like Airbnb is excited about a partnership with a company like Houseplant is really exciting. It does actually move the needle, and normalizes weed, and shows that it’s not as scary as some people think it is. It shows people who like weed are still people who live in nice environments, and like nice things, and I genuinely think that helps.”

The cannabis market is a volatile one, between so many layers of legalization and regulations across so many jurisdictions, that Rogen says Houseplant’s non-weed endeavors have gone beyond brand image to really become an integral part of the business. “It’s helped us weather a lot of storms that would be a lot tougher if we were just a weed company,” says Rogen. “The weed business is insane. Companies come and go, regulations, licenses, supply versus demand, and all this volatility. We sell home goods, and we also sell weed. So we have this big part of our business that is in these things that no one else is doing.” [Photo: Stephen Paul/Hogwash Studios] The brand’s success so far, according to Rogen, is in its ability to establish its identity. “I don’t view it much differently than any other creative endeavor,” says Rogen. “As you get older, and you do more things, hopefully you get better at minimizing the gap between what you want to be putting out into the world, and what you are putting out into the world. This is something we really wanted to put out in the world, and it hit the mark we wanted it to hit.”