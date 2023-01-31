Jumbo, a once-great privacy app, reinvents itself

When Jumbo launched in 2019 , it promised to simplify the process of protecting your privacy and security.

With just a few taps, the app for iPhone and Android would improve your privacy settings on sites like Facebook and LinkedIn, regularly delete your Google search history, and monitor your email address for data breaches. It did all this without collecting users’ personal data or hitting them with ads.

But over the past few years, Jumbo languished as it moved its best features behind a subscription paywall. Only about 25,000 people signed up for Jumbo’s paid plan, and the app’s overall growth plateaued.

“I think we made a mistake, to be honest,” says Pierre Valade, Jumbo’s CEO. “We ended up putting more and more stuff behind the paywall, so that we could increase the consumer subscription business. And at the end of the day, there were very few things left in the free product.”