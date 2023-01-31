Jumbo, a once-great privacy app, reinvents itself

When Jumbo launched in 2019, it promised to simplify the process of protecting your privacy and security.
With just a few taps, the app for iPhone and Android would improve your privacy settings on sites like Facebook and LinkedIn, regularly delete your Google search history, and monitor your email address for data breaches. It did all this without collecting users’ personal data or hitting them with ads.
But over the past few years, Jumbo languished as it moved its best features behind a subscription paywall. Only about 25,000 people signed up for Jumbo’s paid plan, and the app’s overall growth plateaued.
“I think we made a mistake, to be honest,” says Pierre Valade, Jumbo’s CEO. “We ended up putting more and more stuff behind the paywall, so that we could increase the consumer subscription business. And at the end of the day, there were very few things left in the free product.”
Now, Jumbo is back with a new business model. All of its previously paywalled features are now free—including identity theft insurance—and instead of charging consumers, Jumbo will look to sell premium features for businesses. Valade hopes that by building enthusiasm among consumers, it’ll have a more attractive product for companies that want to protect their employees.
“We can finally give the product away to way more people because it’s free, while still making revenue on what is the best business model online, which is B2B SaaS,” he says.
Designed to go viral
The key to Jumbo’s free product pivot is its offer of “up to” $1 million of identity theft insurance. If users’ credit cards are compromised due a data breach, for instance, they can use the insurance to cover their losses. (This doesn’t apply to cases where there user is at fault, though, such as if they fall prey to a phishing scheme.)