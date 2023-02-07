YouTube TV is great—and these 4 hidden features make it even better

BY Doug Aamoth3 minute read

I don’t want to think too much about my streaming TV package. Not having to give it a whole lot of thought is one of YouTube TV’s selling points: The cable TV-style service from the biggest name in online video makes it easy to sign up, get started, and find your way around..

However, there are a few helpful features that make YouTube TV a little more valuable. They’re not super apparent, but with just a few minutes of work, they make the YouTube TV experience that much better. Rearrange or hide channels Your monthly YouTube TV package grants you access to plenty of channels, but not all of them are winners. Worse, the duds clog up the programming guide.

The good news is that you can position your favorite channels higher up in the guide or hide channels you’ll never watch by heading into Account Settings > Live guide from your computer. Click your profile photo in the upper-right corner to access this section. From there, you can rearrange the order of your channels by dragging them upward and downward next to each network’s logo (grab the two little bars with your cursor). You can also hide channels altogether by clicking the little eye icon on the far-right side of each network in the list.

Expand to continue reading ↓