Tesla stock price surges after Q4 earnings. EV rivals Rivian and Nio see a bump, too

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, Tesla (TSLA) shares have had a bumpy ride. On October 28, 2022, Tesla’s stock was trading above $228, but by January 5, 2023, it had sunk nearly 50% to just above $110. Some in the industry blamed Musk’s Twitter antics for the drop—or at least his preoccupation with running Twitter.