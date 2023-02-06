Inside Lyft’s years-long effort to give its drivers better maps

The overwhelming bulk of mapping services have been built with the average consumer in mind: Plug in a destination and instantly get a route, with the option to stop at a Starbucks on the way.
But the services have been less than perfect for ride-share drivers, who pick up several riders per day and sometimes multiple people along routes. Of course, dealing with dozens of people per day leaves loads of room for confusion for all parties involved: Where should the rider stand to get picked up? What is the best way to get around construction?
It’s a problem Lyft has been working to solve for years: determining what mapping functions would most help drivers focus on road signals, and in the process make it easier for riders to get picked up. And now that it’s releasing those revamped maps to a growing number of people in the coming months, the world will get a better glimpse at what next-generation ride-share mapping looks like.
“We really wanted to innovate for [drivers] to make sure that the product was pretty simple to use and glanceable, so you didn’t have to get distracted by trying to figure out the details you need,” Dylan Lorimer, Lyft’s chief product officer, tells Fast Company.
LyftNav launched in the second quarter of 2021 in Dallas. As the company continues to roll out the platform in new markets while getting driver feedback, its efforts appear to be picking up steam. Lyft cofounder John Zimmer said in early November its mapping system was powering about 25% of its rides. By late January, Lorimer says, LyftNav was powering 50% to 60% of the company’s rides.
The hope is that the mapping platform can streamline services, helping drivers maximize their earnings while making the ride-share process more convenient for users.
Lyft is also testing road-facing dash cameras in a small subset of drivers’ vehicles; the devices can capture imagery of the environment and feed it back into the map, creating a more up-to-date product. Lorimer stresses that it’s a test with a “few hundred drivers” who get paid for driving with the camera, and it isn’t the only way new routing information is being collected.