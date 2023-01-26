Exclusive: Elaborate raises $10 million seed round led by Tusk Venture Partners to take the panic out of lab results

Founded in 2021, Elaborate integrates within more than 65 existing electronic medical record systems to send patients their test results along with any context or insights that might alleviate anxiety seemingly inherent to instant lab results.

“I was seeing doctors spending hours every week, sometimes hours every night, just responding to panicked patient emails or spending hours writing up free summaries of the report to accompany it so they wouldn’t have all this panic,” says Nicole Bocskocsky, CEO and founder of Elaborate.

“There’s this big problem and it’s causing a lot of angst on the patient side, a lot of confusion,” adds Bocskocsky, who spent the majority of her career in the health tech space, including stints at Oscar and Parsley Health. “And then on the doctors’ side, as a result, there’s a lot of wasted time. Increasingly, with the physician shortage, this is like one of the biggest problems that we see in healthcare.”