Exclusive: Elaborate raises $10 million seed round led by Tusk Venture Partners to take the panic out of lab results

Elaborate, a startup that helps health practitioners share and contextualize lab results with patients, raised a $10 million seed fund led by Tusk Venture Partners, the firm tells Fast Company.
Founded in 2021, Elaborate integrates within more than 65 existing electronic medical record systems to send patients their test results along with any context or insights that might alleviate anxiety seemingly inherent to instant lab results.
“I was seeing doctors spending hours every week, sometimes hours every night, just responding to panicked patient emails or spending hours writing up free summaries of the report to accompany it so they wouldn’t have all this panic,” says Nicole Bocskocsky, CEO and founder of Elaborate.
“There’s this big problem and it’s causing a lot of angst on the patient side, a lot of confusion,” adds Bocskocsky, who spent the majority of her career in the health tech space, including stints at Oscar and Parsley Health. “And then on the doctors’ side, as a result, there’s a lot of wasted time. Increasingly, with the physician shortage, this is like one of the biggest problems that we see in healthcare.”
Bocskocsky points to the negative impacts of the 21st Century Cures Act, a law that now requires practices to immediately supply patients with the electronic release of all medical records, including test results. “It’s great for patients, but the reason why clinicians are so nervous about this is because it just elevates that patient panic, it increases the burden of work for them, and the burnout gets just worse and worse and worse over time,” she says.
Her goal with Elaborate is to help cut down the load of doctors’ administrative tasks. The company claims that doctors reduce their administrative workload by an average of 32 minutes per day with the system.
Once lab work comes in, Elaborate will contextualize the results based on the doctor’s guidance. For example, if a patient gets results that include clinically significant findings, the company will provide a “panic reducing summary” of what those numbers actually mean and whether there are any observable trends. “This helps you and your doctor understand what’s actually happening across your compendium of data,” says Bocskocsky, stressing that the platform itself doesn’t diagnose.