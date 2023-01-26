This smart new search site is like a mashup of Google and ChatGPT

I’m not typically one for grandiose, over-the-top proclamations. But my goodness: It sure does seem like we’re approaching a pivotal moment in the evolution of search.

While most of us continue to rely on regular ol’ text interfaces for finding the info we need, a rapidly growing number of reports—including one from Google itself—indicates that young people are increasingly turning to TikTok instead of traditional search engines.

And at the same time, the ever-expanding attention around AI-driven chatbots like ChatGPT, is raising tricky questions about what the future of search should look like, and even whether it’s time to put the conventional list-driven results to rest.

While the hype around those systems may feel new, the sentiment driving their development is something Angela Hoover knows well. Hoover, 24, is a cofounder and the CEO of a Y Combinator-backed AI-powered search startup called Andi. And along with her cofounder Jed White—a veteran techie who’s been involved with search and AI for almost as long as Hoover has been alive—she’s been working to usher in a new era of search for a solid few years now.