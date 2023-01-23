IRS tax season just opened. Follow these 5 tips if you want a speedier refund

Today is January 23, 2023, which marks the first day that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will accept tax returns for the 2022 tax year. The IRS says it expects more than 168 million people will file individual tax returns this year between today and April 18, 2023, which marks the end of the tax filing season. The normal April 15 deadline is extended this year because April 15 falls on a weekend in 2023 and Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia.

The good news about this tax filing season is that the National Taxpayer Advocate says 2023 should see shorter delays for refunds than 2022 saw. That’s due to the IRS narrowing the unprocessed return gap from 11.5 million at the beginning of last year’s tax season to just 4 million by the end of 2022.

Still, if you want to ensure the speediest tax refund possible, the Taxpayer Advocate Service recommends you do the following when filing your tax return this season: