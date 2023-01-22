Rajiv Surendra will make you more creative in 2023

If a person is what they do, it’s hard to describe Rajiv Surendra in a pithy sentence—or even a paragraph. He’s a professional calligraphist and chalk artist. He makes and sells soap, candles, and flowerpots. He had a memorable supporting role in Mean Girls, which people still stop him on the street to ask about, and he wrote a well-reviewed memoir called Elephants in My Backyard. He also canes chairs, plays the harp, and has a background in beekeeping.

These days, however, what Surendra is increasingly known for is channeling his myriad skills and boundless enthusiasm into videos celebrating creativity as a way of life.

“Rajiv has a natural curiosity about the world, an eye for beauty, and his sense of wonder is contagious,” says Stephanie L. Herdrich, a curator at The Met, whose social media team recently partnered with Surendra on a video series.

Although he may appear to be a walking collection of successful New Year’s resolutions, Surendra has never made one of those before and did not start this year. Instead, the HGTV star kicked off 2023 by launching a new YouTube channel: a hub for sharing his passions, whether they be upholstering furniture, cooking Tamil cuisine, or ironing a shirt to completion. It’s not just that he can do seemingly anything—or that it’s entertaining to watch him do it—that makes Surendra an ideal guide for anyone chasing their curiosity down the rabbit hole. What makes him so well-suited for this role is the philosophy underlying all his creative pursuits, one that emerged out of finding something he couldn’t do.