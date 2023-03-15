Doctors are the new celebrities—at least in the beauty world

BY Yannise Jean4 minute read

Some skincare aficionados liken Dr. Barbara Sturm to a messiah. Others claim that the price of her eponymous skincare line– a hyaluronic acid serum retails for some $300– amounts to highway robbery. In a crowded space– the skincare category accounts for around 41% of the global cosmetics industry– and with customers willing to spend more money than ever on skincare and makeup, Sturm’s line has stood out due to its high price tag, celebrity endorsements, and its founder’s own mystique. Her popularity is also part of a larger trend: while customers are growing increasingly skeptical of skincare brands launched by celebrities, brands created by doctors– including the likes of 111Skin, Eighth Day, Augustinus Bader and PillowtalkDerm– are booming.

Unlike other physician-founders, Sturm is not actually a dermatologist. She started her career in sports medicine as an orthopedic surgeon, researching inflammation of the joints. In her marketing and in our interview, she states that she develops products to fight it. In 2002, she discovered that by removing the anti-inflammatory proteins in the clients blood, and re-injecting the plasma into the skin, she could help the healing process and reduce signs of aging. She started formulating creams with a patients’ blood and selling them. After treating the likes of Kobe Bryant for his knee injuries, Sturm saw an opportunity to apply the technique she developed to facials. [Photo: courtesy Dr. Barbara Sturm] So, she launched her signature Vampire Facial (that’s the one that famously yielded a famous Kim Kardashian bloody-faced selfie). Sturm began making cream made from proteins extracted from her clients’ blood and selling them for a hefty $1400 price tag before launching a consumer line now sold in most luxury department stores. It has since expanded to include ranges for darker skin tones, teens, babies, haircare, supplements, and tea. Two categories with lower price points still cost a pretty penny: her teen range retails between $35 and $100 and her supplements and teas cost $60 and up. [Photo: courtesy Dr. Barbara Sturm] Dr. Angelo Landriscina, a dermatologist for cosmetic dermatology provider Ever/Body, believes that most luxury products don’t exactly live up to their claims or justify their high price points. To him, consumers have a better chance of getting the same results for less. “Back in the day, luxury products were what everybody wanted, but they weren’t necessarily the most evidence-based products. Then consumers became more educated when it comes to the science of skincare. People were turning to brands like The Ordinary or Cerave because they felt like it was a more sound choice,” Landriscina says. “People caught on to the fact that you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get an effective skincare routine,” he added. To stay relevant and still appeal to customers, luxury skincare needed a rebrand.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement