12 Google Calendar tips to make scheduling even easier

Google Calendar is the most popular free way to manage your schedule online and access it from anywhere, on any device. Read on for 12 quick pro tips many users miss out on, then tune up your calendar ahead of the new year.

1. Get a clean view of your day or week

Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly shift calendar view. Here are the shortcuts I find most useful.

A = Switch to agenda view for a clean list of upcoming meetings.

W = Get an overview of your week. This is the default view I prefer.

M = See your month at a glance. Useful for spotting empty or overbooked days.

Y = Look at the whole year. Helps me quickly see what day of the week a future event will fall on.

2. Create and find appointments quickly

Keyboard shortcuts are like a remote control for quick calendar actions.