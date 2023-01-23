Fast company logo
How to add events directly from your browser, get your daily agenda by email, and more.

12 Google Calendar tips to make scheduling even easier

[Source illustration: Blankstock/Getty Images]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Google Calendar is the most popular free way to manage your schedule online and access it from anywhere, on any device. Read on for 12 quick pro tips many users miss out on, then tune up your calendar ahead of the new year.

1. Get a clean view of your day or week

Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly shift calendar view. Here are the shortcuts I find most useful.

  • A = Switch to agenda view for a clean list of upcoming meetings.
  • W = Get an overview of your week. This is the default view I prefer. 
  • M = See your month at a glance. Useful for spotting empty or overbooked days. 
  • Y = Look at the whole year. Helps me quickly see what day of the week a future event will fall on.

2. Create and find appointments quickly

Keyboard shortcuts are like a remote control for quick calendar actions. 

  • Press C to create a new event quickly.
  • Press / to open up a quick search. 

3. Print your calendar to carry 

Press Command-P (Mac) or Control-P (PC/Chromebook) to open a print menu. Then select among the following options:

  • Adjust the date range to print just a day’s agenda, or a full week to have handy on a trip. 
  • Choose a bigger font for easier reading or a small font if you have long event titles.
  • Choose outline (rather than full color) to save printer ink. 
  • Here’s further support and a gif for more on printing. 
  • PrintableCal for Windows works with Google Calendar, Outlook or other calendar/task services and lets you adjust your calendar printouts in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. 

4. Quickly figure out time zones

  • On your calendar settings page, select time zone or world clock to adjust viewable time zones. 
  • Use a separate site, Time and Date, to quickly calculate an optimal meeting time for a gathering of people in multiple locations, or to figure out any time zone differential. You can also use it to count down to a particular date. 
  • If time zone calculations are a big part of your scheduling, try an alternative calendar tool like Vimcal to automatically calculate time differences.
  • My quick hack: I ask Alexa time zone questions and days left until X. 

5. Add Zoom links from your calendar

Install the free Zoom for Google Workspace add-on. Then in any event you create, you’ll see a little button that says “Make it a Zoom meeting” to add a Zoom link right within your event creation window. You can also link Microsoft TeamsWebexAround or other meeting tools.

6. Add events directly from your browser

Type cal.new in any browser to quickly add a new event without opening up your calendar. 

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY's Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter.

