Can Apple dodge the smartphone slowdown?

Apple is still potentially facing stormy waters ahead, with recent reported plans to expand production in India in order to make the company less dependent on Chinese manufacturing, which has seen a number of ports shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks. (And the Indian expansion comes despite simmering tensions between India and China over a long-running border dispute, showing Apple’s ability to cross geopolitical divides.) “Apple has been more or less immune to everything, essentially, over the past two years,” says Popal.

But at least one smartphone maker appears to be skirting the sales slump: Apple, the world’s second-most prevalent smartphone company, posted record revenues in its fourth quarter results (released in October), and analyst forecasts believe it will fare well in its upcoming quarter results, due in early February.

Such challenging macroeconomics could still steer Apple off course, even if not into the troubling territory its competitors have entered. “Until now, it seemed like Apple was 100% immune, but we’ve seen Apple’s situation get more and more dire,” she says. The company’s iPhone 14 supply chain has seen issues, with shortages of the Pro and Pro Max compared to anticipated numbers because of developments with the Foxconn factory. It meant that Apple’s share price fell to an 18-month low in late December.

Yet, Apple is in a better position than its competitors, in part, because of the prime role it plays in the eyes of customers and the businesses that provide its supply chain. And it’s been in this position before.

At the start of the pandemic, analysts predicted that Apple would catch the fever that the broader smartphone sector looked likely to face. “People said, ‘Who’s going to buy an iPhone if unemployment is at 25% and everyone is sick,’” recalls Horace Dediu, founder of Asymco, a smartphone analyst. It made sense: Cell phones, particularly at the high end, are a luxury product that people splash out more than $1,000 for. Despite that, “the history is that the company had its best years,” he says. Apple rode the crest of a tech-centric wave, seeing its stock price rise. “The point there was that the device in your hand was your lifeline,” says Dediu. “In a time of existential threats, people reach for their phones more than anything else.”