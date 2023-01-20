How to use Canva’s text-to-image generator

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

It’s difficult to design creative images. But it’s easy to type a few words. That’s why some of the biggest buzz in tech these days is about new services that turn text into visuals.

Using artificial intelligence, these almost-magical tools can create machine-generated images from any phrase you type in as a prompt. Want a bike-riding panda? A blue car flying across a rainy Manhattan skyline? Whatever you can think of, you can have in image form in seconds.

It started with a few niche tech projects like DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. Now it’s gone mainstream. Read on to see how these images look and to learn how to create your own with Canva and other new services.