How to use Canva’s text-to-image generator

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
It’s difficult to design creative images. But it’s easy to type a few words. That’s why some of the biggest buzz in tech these days is about new services that turn text into visuals.
Using artificial intelligence, these almost-magical tools can create machine-generated images from any phrase you type in as a prompt. Want a bike-riding panda? A blue car flying across a rainy Manhattan skyline? Whatever you can think of, you can have in image form in seconds.
It started with a few niche tech projects like DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. Now it’s gone mainstream. Read on to see how these images look and to learn how to create your own with Canva and other new services.
Canva recently launched its own text-to-image generator. Here’s how to use it:
- Visit TextToImage.app in a web browser or search Canva for the “Text-to-Image” app.
- Click to open the Text-to-Image app in a little drawer next to the project you’re working on.
- Type in a phrase or use one of the suggested defaults to test it out. Wait a few seconds. You’ll be presented with four image options.
- Drag a generated image into your project.
- Edit the image with Canva’s built-in photo editor to adjust it to your preference.
- Download it or share a link to show off your new AI-assisted creation.
Voilà! You’ve officially entered the robot age.
First, robots (algorithms powered by artificial intelligence, really) learned to write for you. I wrote about my surprising experience with that. Now machines are generating images for us. Startups like Synthesia are generating AI video too.