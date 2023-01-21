People are using AI for therapy, whether the tech is ready for it or not

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT launched last November and quickly set off a panic across all sectors of society. Programmers are using it to code whole websites. Professors are worried it can write papers—though it seems like professors can use it just as easily to grade them. There has even been a news outlet that used it covertly to write SEO blog posts.

But ChatGPT is powerful enough that Microsoft, which owns a $1 billion stake in the company that created it, OpenAI, plans to integrate it into its search engine Bing. Which means we’re only at the beginning of understanding what ChatGPT and similar text-based AI technology can do. For instance, could it ever replace your therapist? It’s a fairly uncomfortable idea to consider, but users—and companies—are already experimenting with what an AI mental health professional might look like.

Earlier this month, Robert Morris, the cofounder of Koko, an online mental health services not for profit, caused a huge commotion when he announced on Twitter that Koko had “provided mental health support to about 4,000 people—using GPT-3.” Koko, at its simplest, is a company that helps online platforms guide users who might need them towards mental health resources. For example, if you search “thinspo”—a term used for cataloging content glamorizing eating disorders—on a site like Pinterest, Koko is responsible for the technology that provides you with a link to the National Eating Disorders helpline. Koko, itself, does not use GPT-3 technology. When I catch up with him, he tells me that he “misspoke” in his initial Twitter thread. But he says, “It’s kind of my life’s work to figure out, at this moment, how we can bring the best service possible to a person.”

