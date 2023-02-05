How Tim Ellis went from wannabe screenwriter to Elon Musk’s biggest space competitor

Seven years ago, Relativity Space CEO Tim Ellis gave himself a coin-flip’s chance of success with a newfangled way to design and build 3D-printed rockets to expedite humanity’s push to Mars. “It’s technology that, when I started, I honestly thought there was a 50-50 chance that it wasn’t going to work and we’d end up with a puddle of metal,” Ellis tells me when we meet in mid-January. “But there was a real need for somebody to at least try.”

Since then, the privately held company that Ellis started with his college pal Jordan Noone has raised more than $1.3 billion in funding from such backers as Mark Cuban, Black Rock, and Y Combinator, and he oversees 1,000-plus employees across two massive factories in Long Beach, California. Before literally getting off the ground, Ellis’s company, which is valued by investors at $4.2 billion, has presold a whopping $1.8 billion in launches.

Tim Ellis and Jordan Noone [Photo: courtesy of Relativity Space]

Yet even with that substantial foundation comes the moment of truth. Sometime likely in February, Relativity’s first rocket, Terran 1 (“earthling” in sci-fi parlance), is slated to lift off into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida. If all goes well, the event will herald a series of firsts: the first 3D-printed rocket to exist, the first liquid oxygen/methane-propelled rocket to launch into orbit, and the first private rocket to be successful on its first attempt. The Terran 1 will also pave the way for a 2024 launch of Relativity’s larger, reusable Terran R rocket, which will compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and ultimately be part of a commercial mission to Mars. Its launch, dubbed “Good Luck, Have Fun”—a phrase uttered at the beginning of competitive online games—will livestream on Relativity’s YouTube channel.

“I’m pumped,” says Ellis of his anticipated reaction. “I’m gonna cry for sure.”