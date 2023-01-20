Abortion bans are a weapon to keep people in poverty, economists say

For Republican lawmakers, pro-life advocacy usually goes along with the territory, and yet it’s never a surprise when said politicians are exposed to have been personally involved with an abortion.

In a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute, analysts offer an explanation for anti-abortion rhetoric—Republican economics. EPI’s report, “The economics of abortion bans,” walks through the fiscal implications of abortion bans and how policy isn’t necessarily driven by religious beliefs but rather a form of economic subjugation.

The author of the report, Asha Banerjee, suggests that by restricting or fully banning abortion, states are disempowering the workforce. “Abortion has long been framed as a cultural, religious, or personal issue rather than a material ‘bread and butter’ economic concern,” says Banerjee. “In reality, abortion rights and economic progress are fundamentally intertwined, and the loss of abortion rights means the loss of economic security, independence, and mobility for millions of people.”

Here is what the report uncovers about states with partial or total bans on abortion: