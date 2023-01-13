Brands That Matter Extended Deadline on Friday 6/6!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Even with the major cut, Cook is likely to remain one of the top earners, with an estimated $49 million in 2023.

Why Apple CEO Tim Cook just called for his own 40% pay cut

[SOurce Photos: Nikolai Chernichenko/Unsplash and Wikipedia]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Apple is cutting Tim Cook’s total pay by more than 40% on the chief executive’s own guidance.

Cook, who has been at the helm since 2011, is among the highest paid executives and said in 2015 he plans to donate all of his fortunes. Even with the cut, he’s likely to remain one of the top earners.

Cook’s 2023 compensation target now sits at $49 million, compared to his 2022 total target of $84 million, according to a filing with the SEC. His base pay and annual cash incentive will stay the same at $3 million and $6 million, respectively, but his equity award value is on the chopping block.

It’s uncommon for executives to call for their own pay cuts. But Cook’s decision comes after a shift in mentality among institutional shareholders, especially as the tech sector faced broad sell-offs. Apple shares dropped around 27% in 2022.

advertisement

“Balancing shareholder feedback, a desire to continue to create meaningful performance and retention incentives, and Mr. Cook’s support for changes to his compensation to reflect the feedback received, the Compensation Committee maintained the cash components of Mr. Cook’s 2023 compensation and reduced his target equity award grant value,” Apple wrote in the filing.

Cook’s actual pay could vary by the end of 2023, since a lot of it is based on stock performance. In 2022, Cook ended up making $99.4 million, according to the filing. In 2021, Cook made $98.7 million total.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics