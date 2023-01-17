“A couple years ago, we were on a golf trip and I was trying to take a nap,” legendary former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning explained. “And I was kinda in a corner bed and [Eli] came up behind me and he kinda had me leveraged into the wall, and he gave me a wedgie. He almost went atomic wedgie.”

Described by some as a hybrid of an NFL broadcast, friends hanging out in a bar, a Zoom call, and a late-night TV interview, the show leans into the unpredictability of two brothers bantering over a live football game, all while chatting with a mix of guests from former and current NFL players and coaches to celebrities and even former president Barack Obama.

“The ManningCast,” which just wrapped up its second season during last night’s Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL playoff game, has continued to evolve since its debut in 2021, and is a peek into the future of sports broadcasting.

This atomic anecdote was a response to The Ringer founder Bill Simmons’ question about the last time Peyton and his younger brother Eli Manning had a fight. This wasn’t on one of The Ringer’s many podcasts, but a December episode of the Manning brothers’ “ManningCast” show on ESPN 2 and ESPN +, which airs as an alternate telecast for Monday Night Football.

“Football is always more fun when you watch it with friends,” Peyton tells me when we chat before the NFL wildcard weekend kicks off. “Eli and I get to sit on our couches and watch it together, and the viewers are all of our friends, and the guest is just right there with us. We’re on the couch, we’re at a bar, let’s have a conversation. I may interrupt you if the Bears throw a post-route here, but I want you to come back and finish that story in a minute. That’s how we’re doing it.”

Stay warm out there, folks. pic.twitter.com/hZX718u0ch — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 23, 2022

And it’s working. While Peyton’s on-camera and comedic chops have been on display for decades now, through a laundry list of funny commercials and SNL appearances, the show has seen Eli emerge as an equally strong force for laughs—much of it at his older brother’s expense.

Eli says that the flow of conversation on the show is anchored in the game itself. “If there’s great football happening, and it’s a tight game, you want to keep it about football,” he says when we speak. “But if it’s a blowout, you have to do something else, maybe tell a story, take a shot at Peyton, you don’t know where that’s going to go. It’s authentic. That’s what would happen if we were sitting on the couch watching the game and it’s a bit boring; I might take a pillow and throw it at my brother’s head. Why’d you do that? I don’t know, I was bored. That’s what brothers do. And we take the same approach here. I can’t throw a pillow at him, but I can take a shot, just to get away from the game for a second.”