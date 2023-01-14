When sportsbook FanDuel decided to make its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, it took on the same challenge as every other brand that steps into the big game: How to make the biggest impact possible with this advertising investment?
Executive vice president of marketing Andrew Sneyd turned to his ad agency, Wieden+Kennedy New York, and gave them what he calls one of the most ambitious briefs he’s ever had. “I don’t want to make a Super Bowl ad,” he said. “How can we be a part of the Super Bowl?”
The answer? WKNY came up with a playoffs-long campaign that culminates in a live broadcast during the Super Bowl of former Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal to give fans who make a Super Bowl bet on FanDuel’s Sportsbook a chance to share $10 million.
“The Kick of Destiny” is a live event, driven by a monthlong campaign of ads and social engagement that goes full meta by using self-awareness of it all as a Super Bowl spectacle as part of the joke. The first spot—Gronk talking to his agent about the live kick—will air during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. The next one, called “Training,” drops Monday and will air during the Cowboys-Bucs game on ESPN. A third, called “Media,” rolls out on January 30.
‘As soon as we knew we had the opportunity to work with Rob Gronkowski, it was amazing,” says Sneyd. “He is genuinely one of the nicest celebrities to work with, and he was up for anything.”
In fact, a line for the first ad was directly from Sneyd’s first conversation with Gronk. “When I first told him the idea, that we would cut from commercial, we’d be live, and someone’s going to kick a field goal in front of 120 million people, and Rob, we want that person to be you. He said, ‘But I catch, I don’t kick.'” says Sneyd. “We took that line and put it in the first ad.”
For his part, Gronkowski appears to be taking his big kick seriously. There was a TMZ story back in November that reported on him practicing on a field, which sparked questions of whether he was coming out of retirement.