When sportsbook FanDuel decided to make its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, it took on the same challenge as every other brand that steps into the big game: How to make the biggest impact possible with this advertising investment?

Executive vice president of marketing Andrew Sneyd turned to his ad agency, Wieden+Kennedy New York, and gave them what he calls one of the most ambitious briefs he’s ever had. “I don’t want to make a Super Bowl ad,” he said. “How can we be a part of the Super Bowl?”

The answer? WKNY came up with a playoffs-long campaign that culminates in a live broadcast during the Super Bowl of former Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal to give fans who make a Super Bowl bet on FanDuel’s Sportsbook a chance to share $10 million.

“The Kick of Destiny” is a live event, driven by a monthlong campaign of ads and social engagement that goes full meta by using self-awareness of it all as a Super Bowl spectacle as part of the joke. The first spot—Gronk talking to his agent about the live kick—will air during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. The next one, called “Training,” drops Monday and will air during the Cowboys-Bucs game on ESPN. A third, called “Media,” rolls out on January 30.