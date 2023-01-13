New generative AI tool instantly builds presentation decks and PowerPoints

Generative AI has become increasingly popular with content creators looking for a low-cost way to produce text and imagery—and now, it has been harnessed by web-based design companies to help users overcome both writer’s block and the daunting prospect of building a presentation from zero.
This week, Beautiful.ai debuted DesignerBot, a generative AI tool that helps users automate presentation creation. Based on a text prompt, DesignerBot generates full templates, including layout and relevant text, photos, and icons—all editable by the user and exportable to PowerPoint. And while the instant-gratification AI-created deck will likely not be in perfect final form, leveraging this new tool as a jumping-off point for presentations sure beats staring down a blank page.
For more granular image edits, DesignerBot users can also use its OpenAI DALL-E capabilities to generate entirely new illustrations based on detailed text prompts.
“Instead of wondering where to start on a presentation, users can simply ask DesignerBot to ‘Design a pitch deck for a mobile app that sells concert tickets’ or ‘Create a marketing plan for a social media rollout’ or ‘Build an effective sales pitch for my software product’,” Mitch Grasso, founder and chief technology officer of Beautiful.ai, said in a statement.
“From this one prompt, 10 to 20 slides are generated and ready to present or make further edits,” Grasso says. “This is the power of generative AI and the game-changing experience it enables by cutting down the time users spend designing their story and giving them more time to tell it.”
Beautiful.ai’s DesignerBot is one of many recent digital product launches utilizing generative AI to help users streamline productivity and execute on creative work without the aid of specialists such as graphic designers and copywriters.
In December, digital design juggernaut Canva launched its Magic Write tool in Canva Docs, which is capable of generating text and image documents based on user-entered prompts and directives.