New generative AI tool instantly builds presentation decks and PowerPoints

Generative AI has become increasingly popular with content creators looking for a low-cost way to produce text and imagery—and now, it has been harnessed by web-based design companies to help users overcome both writer’s block and the daunting prospect of building a presentation from zero.

This week, Beautiful.ai debuted DesignerBot, a generative AI tool that helps users automate presentation creation. Based on a text prompt, DesignerBot generates full templates, including layout and relevant text, photos, and icons—all editable by the user and exportable to PowerPoint. And while the instant-gratification AI-created deck will likely not be in perfect final form, leveraging this new tool as a jumping-off point for presentations sure beats staring down a blank page.

For more granular image edits, DesignerBot users can also use its OpenAI DALL-E capabilities to generate entirely new illustrations based on detailed text prompts.

“Instead of wondering where to start on a presentation, users can simply ask DesignerBot to ‘Design a pitch deck for a mobile app that sells concert tickets’ or ‘Create a marketing plan for a social media rollout’ or ‘Build an effective sales pitch for my software product’,” Mitch Grasso, founder and chief technology officer of Beautiful.ai, said in a statement.