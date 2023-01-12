Gen Z is least likely to report workplace misconduct, but it’s not because they don’t want to

The nonprofit Ethisphere Institute has released its annual Ethical Culture Report, which covers ethical trends in workplace environments. One of the most salient insights looks at employees’ willingness to report workplace misbehavior . A core finding? Over the pandemic, respondents said that they were more willing to report workplace misbehavior, and yet they actually reported less of it.

And this was especially true for Gen Z, which the report describes as workers 25 years old and younger.

According to the survey, 38.9% of Gen Z respondents said they did not report misconduct when they observed it, despite their professed willingness to report it. That compares with 31.8% of millennials who did not report observed misconduct and 27.6% of both Gen Xers and baby boomers.

Participants were responding to the question: “When you saw misconduct, did you report it?” It’s important to point out that a good percentage of respondents from each age group declined to answer the question at all, so it’s hard to get a completely full picture. However, Gen Z was also the age group that was least likely to answer “yes” to the question of whether they reported workplace misconduct: 43.6%, compared with 45.5% of millennials, 53.5% of Gen Xers, and 50.3% of boomers.