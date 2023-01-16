Most Americans don’t know the real Martin Luther King Jr.

Every nation needs its heroes. Heroes give people a shared set of values that helped explain history, nature, and shared identities. In America’s case, the youth of our country means we have an even stronger appetite for grand narratives that cement our sense of nationhood. The story of the Founding Fathers—told and retold in many different ways—is probably the best example of national myth-making at work. It was only in the 20th century that a majority of Americans began to critique this tale of triumphant liberal democracy by questioning the motives and practices of its protagonists.

When I sat down this week to write about Martin Luther King Jr., and the day that honors his vision and life’s work, I realized we’ve done much the same thing to his legacy.



MLK as a divisive figure

Dr. King was, in his own time, a highly contentious figure whose accomplishments by no means guaranteed him a spot in the national pantheon. Most of the country (nearly 75%) disapproved of him at the time of his assassination. And it was only after nearly 20 years of campaigning that President Reagan reluctantly signed the bill that gave us Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law.

By contrast, the King I grew up with was a figure of legend, in some ways reduced to a caricature of the complex, radical activist he actually was.