These are the best 23 places to work in 2023, according to employee ratings

For the 15th year in a row, Glassdoor has named the 100 Best Places to Work in America. The recruiting platform requires at least 75 reviews and a minimum of 1,000 employees for large companies to qualify for the Employees’ Choice Awards. Former and current employees can rate their company on a scale of 1 to 5, with Glassdoor reporting the average employer rating is 3.7. Here’s more about the annual employer report, and some of this year’s highlights.