These are the best 23 places to work in 2023, according to employee ratings

For the 15th year in a row, Glassdoor has named the 100 Best Places to Work in America. The recruiting platform requires at least 75 reviews and a minimum of 1,000 employees for large companies to qualify for the Employees’ Choice Awards. Former and current employees can rate their company on a scale of 1 to 5, with Glassdoor reporting the average employer rating is 3.7. Here’s more about the annual employer report, and some of this year’s highlights.
- Big cities with the best employers. In terms of region, employers in major metropolitan areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area (27 companies), New York City (10 companies), and Boston (9 companies), dominated the list. Microsoft (13), SAP (69), and Salesforce (75) were the only three companies to maintain employee satisfaction across the globe, making Glassdoor’s list in the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, and Germany.
- 37 new best places to work. The newbies making their debut on the list include CrowdStrike, The Lego Group, Garmin, and Spotify. Customer success platform Gainsight secured the coveted No. 1 spot on the list.
- Best place to work for 15 years. The consulting group Bain & Co. and search engine Google are the only two companies that have ranked among the best places to work every year since Glassdoor began publishing the list in 2008.
- Tech giants booted off the list. While technology companies account for 41 of the 100 best places to work in the United States, the cascade of layoffs resulted in some noteworthy companies being booted off the list, including Meta (previously 47), Zillow (previously 54), Apple (previously 56), and Zoom (previously 100).
The 23 Best Places to Work in 2023
- Gainsight (4.7)
- Box (4.6)
- Bain & Co. (4.6)
- McKinsey & Co. (4.6)
- NVIDIA (4.6)
- MathWorks (4.6)
- Boston Consulting Group (4.6)
- Google (4.6)
- ServiceNow (4.6)
- In-N-Out Burger (4.6)
- HubSpot (4.5)
- Slalom (4.5)
- Microsoft (4.5)
- Adobe (4.5)
- CrowdStrike (4.5)
- Medical Solutions (4.5)
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (4.5)
- Fidelity Investments (4.5)
- LinkedIn (4.5)
- eXp Realty (4.5)
- The Lego Group (4.5)
- Marvell Technology (4.5)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4.5)
Check out the full 100 here.
