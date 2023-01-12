6 reasons why you might regret quitting your job in 2023

New year, new resolutions. Same old concerns about getting a better job and more pay.

Job search platform Joblist surveyed 30,000 job seekers across the United States to understand the state of the job market going into 2023. The results are not particularly comforting. While job seekers still believe it’s their market, layoffs are on the rise, and pay raises have not kept up with inflation. If anything, the survey indicates that we should strap in and prepare for a rocky ride in 2023 if inflation and layoffs keep rising. Here are the key findings:

Job seekers still feel rosy about the market

Among the respondents, 52% believed they, not employers, have the upper hand in the job search, while 78% believed they stand to make more if they change jobs.

But some who did quit, end up regretting it

Twenty-two percent of respondents who quit a job in 2022 said they regretted it. These were the top reasons, according to the survey: