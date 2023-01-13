Cognitive scientists may have just discovered the most cuddly way to protect your aging brain

A new study from the University of Michigan found that pets can stymie cognitive decline. The study surveyed 20,000 adults over the age of 50 about their pet status while also testing them on cognitive performance every other year between 2010 to 2016. The researchers found pet ownership made a difference for participants over the age of 65, which is when Alzheimer’s and other forms of cognitive decline begin to surface.

Participants over the age of 65 who had a pet for longer than five years had higher cognitive scores than people of the same age who’d owned a pet for a shorter time, and non-pet owners. The researchers also found that pet owners tended to have higher indicators of physical activity, such as lower BMI and lower instances of diabetes and hypertension.

However, the researchers note, the study shows correlation not causation. People with higher cognitive scores might be more likely to have pets later in life because they can take care of them. In addition, pet owners tend to be white with higher family incomes and higher education, variables that are also associated with better health outcomes.