7 personal finance tips for Gen Z, from a Gen Xer

America may be the largest economy in the world, but Americans remain woefully under-educated when it comes to financial literacy, from budgeting to saving to investing. A 2022 Yahoo! Finance report notes that America isn’t even in the top 10 of countries when it comes to its citizens’ financial literacy. And while personal finance is taught in some schools, many states have no such requirement for the subject as opposed to, say, geography.

This is a problem for Gen Z. If you can’t remember the capital of Idaho, the worst that will happen is you’ll have to Google it. But if you remain financially illiterate, you could face a more dire fate like a lifetime of debt, or even homelessness. A great way to protect yourself is to start reading a few good personal finance books a year. But which ones are worthwhile? I started reading personal finance books in my mid-20s (though I wish I’d started a decade earlier) and learned, after reading dozens of them, that the good ones are good because they all give the same basic advice. The bad ones just try to sell you a get-rich-quick scheme instead of teaching you how to be financially responsible. So, here are the seven main bits of advice I gleaned from reading these good personal finance books, things I wish someone had summarized for me when I was younger. (If you’d like to read the source material for yourself—which I highly recommend!—I’ve listed my favorites at the end.)

1. Making a lot of money doesn’t automatically ensure financial security It’s no secret that the more money you have, the more secure your life can be. But notice I said can, not will. I know people who make half a million dollars a year who have confided to me that they’re always just two paychecks away from financial ruin. In other words, these rich people lay awake at night worrying about their finances constantly, knowing that if they were to lose their job unexpectedly, they’d be in dire straits. Conversely, I know plenty of people making $40,000 a year who could weather unemployment for a year or more before their lack of income would become a problem. The difference comes down to whether you live within your means. If you make $100,000 a year, you may be able to buy that Tesla, but could you keep up with payments if you suddenly lost your job? Financial security is more about how you manage the money available to you than it is about making a six-figure salary. My favorite example of this is a man named Ronald Read. He was a janitor and gas station attendant his whole life who drove used cars and mended worn clothing himself. Yet when he died, at the age of 92, the world was shocked to find that he left behind an $8 million fortune thanks to some smart investing—more than half of which he donated to a local library and hospital. People who are often assumed to have no wealth can have more money than those who flaunt their high-salary status. It just about how you manage what’s at your disposal.

