Report: Goldman Sachs is set to lay off thousands of workers, following in Big Tech’s footsteps

The last few months have not been good ones for workers in the tech industry. Since November, both startups and established tech giants have laid off hundreds of thousands of workers as they seek to cut costs during economic slowdowns. But as 2023 begins, the latest report from Bloomberg shows it’s not just tech workers with their jobs on the line.

Goldman Sachs is on the cusp of announcing 3,200 layoffs this week, Bloomberg reports, one of the biggest rounds of layoffs in the banking giant’s history. The report says that a third of the expected layoffs will come from Goldman’s core banking and trading units. Goldman had over 49,000 workers, according to data compiled by September 30, 2022.

Goldman Sachs could not be immediately reached for comment.

The cuts are reportedly coming after Goldman saw a 46% drop in profits on revenue of $48 billion. At 3,200 cuts, the layoffs would total more than those instituted in the wake of the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008, which saw Goldman cut 3,000 jobs. If there is any silver lining to this week’s cuts, it’s that they are almost a quarter lower than the 4,000 workers that Goldman was rumored to be laying off in a report from last month.