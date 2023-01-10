The 5 most captivating products we saw at CES 2023

A seemingly endless parade of big screen TVs? Check. Gridlock that borders on the unbelievable? You bet. Some absolutely wild gadgets that were seemingly conceived during an acid trip? Yep. CES was definitely back last week.

The consumer electronics extravaganza was loaded with promising products for the near and long term. But naming any one of them “Best of Show” is kind of a fool’s mission, since there are such a wide spectrum of tech fields covered at CES. So rather than narrow things down to one favorite showcase or even the standouts in certain categories, this year we decided to instead highlight items that caught our eye at the show—the products that made us stop in our tracks and want to learn more. And, in the interest of trying to avoid promoting something that could be vaporware, all of these products are expected to make it to market in the not-too-distant future. Worx Landroid Vision AI-driven smart lawn mowers are moving from curiosity to viable competitor. With the Vision, Worx has done away with the biggest headache that owners have had to deal with so far: setting up a guide wire around their yard. This new model uses an onboard sensor and camera array along with proprietary processing to avoid obstacles (like hoses, plants, and rocks) and identify yard boundaries. Like its predecessor, the Vision is whisper quiet and can be run in the middle of the night. It’s available for preorder now at a price of $2,399.

[Photo: JBL] JBL Tour Pro Wireless 2 One of the problems with earbuds today is you’re never certain when the batteries will die, unless you dig out your phone and check charge levels via their associated app. JBL takes the mystery out of this, introducing earbuds with a case that features a 1.45-inch LCD screen. That screen not only gives charge level information, but also lets you adjust volume, toggle noise canceling tech, and more. Plus, the Tour Pro 2 earbuds are water resistant, have an eight-hour battery life, and come with six microphones for calls and assessing noise levels. Priced at $250, they’ll be out this spring. [Photo: LG] LG Signature OLED M3 While both Samsung and LG had some really impressive TVs this year, the M3 was especially noteworthy. The device, which features a 97-inch OLED screen, is a wonder to behold. Even more impressive? The M3’s ability to receive video and audio wirelessly, through a separate box that can be as far as 30 feet away from the TV, according to LG. That means the only cord that will go into the set is the power cord. Cable boxes, consoles, etc. all go into the satellite box and the content is beamed over wirelessly. The technology is only on this ultra premium set right now, but as this tech trickles down in years to come, it could be a huge convenience upgrade for consumers [Photo: Sony] Sony Project Leonardo Sony has been a bit behind the curve when it comes to creating a device for disabled players, but it’s finally catching up. This as-yet unnamed controller kit will work with the PlayStation 5, removing barriers for players who can’t use the standard controller. It features two circular gamepads with swappable buttons, ports for third-party accessories and customizable inputs. The controllers can either be mounted or lie flat, then paired with a DualSense controller, letting the player use all three devices as a single unit, giving them plenty of flexibility to adjust to their needs. The company worked with several groups including AbleGamers, a group dedicated to helping people with disabilities enjoy video games, in the creation of Leonardo. The company did not announce a release date.

Withings U-scan Urine analysis tech isn’t something that you’d normally find highlighted at CES, but Withings has created a device that lets you conduct a urine test without having to go to a doctor’s office or awkwardly pee into a cup. As you do your business, a sample is injected into a test pod, then read by an optical sensor, which relays the data to an accompanying app. It can even tell the difference between multiple users, via a feature called Stream ID (really). U-scan will initially sell in Europe for €499.95. Withings is still waiting for FDA clearance in the U.S.