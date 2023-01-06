L’Oréal is giving lipstick and brow looks some new high-tech twists

At CES, the consumer tech industry’s big tech show, L’Oréal unveiled two new digital products designed to help with a traditionally analog task: applying makeup.

A tool called Hapta is designed to let people with limited hand and arm mobility apply lipstick without assistance. The device uses AI-enabled stabilization tech that was originally developed for Liftware, a line of assistive eating utensils from Alphabet’s Verily life sciences unit that helps people with limited mobility or tremors smoothly eat with forks and spoons.

“They told us their users were asking for makeup,” says Guive Balooch, global head of L’Oréal Research & Innovation’s Technology Incubator. “It’s the number-one thing that they were asking for.”

The Hapta device, set to be offered later this year through L’Oréal’s Lancôme line alongside other Lancôme products in retailers like department stores, is designed to be compatible with the standard sizes of Lancôme lipsticks. But Balooch emphasizes that L’Oréal will encourage consumers to use the product with their lipstick of choice and plans to “make it more and more open source” to encourage widespread adoption of the technology.