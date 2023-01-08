Kumail Nanjiani on being present, trusting yourself, and embracing chaos

Nanjiani broke into Hollywood out of the stand-up comedy circuit and has made a concerted effort to push past whatever expectations (or rather limitations) one might have for a Pakistani-American comedian. He’s proven his leading man potential in The Big Sick and The Lovebirds. He practically broke the internet when he unveiled his jacked physique in the run-up to starring in Marvel’s The Eternals. And most recently, he tackled his biggest challenge to date in Hulu’s true crime series Welcome to Chippendales.

Nanjiani starred as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of the all-male revue that rose to massive heights in the ’80s but became shrouded in corruption and murder. Welcome to Chippendales, which had its finale this past week, was the darkest, most dramatic role that Nanjiani’s tackled. So coming off of that experience has given him a new perspective on his career where he’s learning to trust himself more in unfamiliar terrain—and maybe even trusting himself enough to return to where his career began.

Fast Company: We’ve never seen you in a role like Steve before. Does Welcome to Chippendales mark a new era for your career?