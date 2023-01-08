Kumail Nanjiani on being present, trusting yourself, and embracing chaos

Don’t get too comfortable with how you perceive Kumail Nanjiani—chances are he’s already plotting his next pivot.
Nanjiani broke into Hollywood out of the stand-up comedy circuit and has made a concerted effort to push past whatever expectations (or rather limitations) one might have for a Pakistani-American comedian. He’s proven his leading man potential in The Big Sick and The Lovebirds. He practically broke the internet when he unveiled his jacked physique in the run-up to starring in Marvel’s The Eternals. And most recently, he tackled his biggest challenge to date in Hulu’s true crime series Welcome to Chippendales.
Nanjiani starred as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of the all-male revue that rose to massive heights in the ’80s but became shrouded in corruption and murder. Welcome to Chippendales, which had its finale this past week, was the darkest, most dramatic role that Nanjiani’s tackled. So coming off of that experience has given him a new perspective on his career where he’s learning to trust himself more in unfamiliar terrain—and maybe even trusting himself enough to return to where his career began.
Fast Company: We’ve never seen you in a role like Steve before. Does Welcome to Chippendales mark a new era for your career?
Kumail Nanjiani: I don’t know if I look at my career as eras or anything. This is the first time I did something that was completely dramatic. And I got to be darker than I ever have before. So hopefully this allows me more opportunities to play stuff like this. I’m just trying to expand the kinds of things that I do. I want to keep doing comedy. I’m always gonna do that. But I want to now do more dramatic stuff that’s been hard for me to break into until now.
FC: Why has it been hard for you to break into those roles?
KN: There’s a perception of who you are and there’s an inertia behind that. It’s very easy for people to see you as you have been in the past. That’s why it’s so hard to get your first shot, too, because if you haven’t worked, you’re just someone who doesn’t work. One actor who’s been great for 10 years suddenly gets a part and then they’re in everything. Nobody wants to take a chance in this industry. It’s really about breaking perceptions. It takes a lot of work. And it may even take more than one project. Changing people’s perception of you is a complicated thing.