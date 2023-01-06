This ancient Roman building technique could help cut carbon emissions

A road or bridge made from modern concrete might only last 50 years. But the massive Pantheon building in Rome, made from unreinforced concrete, has been standing for nearly two millennia. And nearby, some ancient concrete aqueducts still deliver water to the city. What made ancient Roman concrete so much more durable?

A new study from researchers at MIT and Harvard University, along with labs in Italy and Switzerland, suggests that an ancient manufacturing technique can create self-healing concrete that naturally fills in cracks. Using a similar process now could help shrink concrete’s massive carbon footprint. “We’re looking to the ancient world as a source of inspiration,” says chemist Admir Masic, an engineering professor at MIT who focuses on sustainable construction materials.

Cement, the glue that binds concrete together, is responsible for up to 8% of global emissions when it’s made, both because of the energy it uses and the process of heating up limestone, a key ingredient in the material, which releases CO2 directly. Multiple startups are now working on alternatives: including companies that replace limestone with different rocks or add captured CO2 to the final product. The Roman-inspired approach is different. By making concrete last much longer, far less of it would need to be made in the first place. (Of course, there’s a catch—we’d also have to make structures that won’t get torn down for other reasons, something that might be harder to know in the age of big box stores.) The older production method also happens at a lower temperature, so it uses less energy.

The researchers studied samples from a 2,000-year-old city wall in an Italian city. They focused on tiny white fragments of lime that aren’t found in modern concrete, but are ubiquitous in old ruins throughout the former Roman Empire. “These are white inclusions that you would find everywhere from the U.K. to Israel and North Africa,” Masic says.