NYC Uber drivers go on strike again after their raises are blocked

Some New York City Uber drivers are striking once again Thursday in a continued fight against the rideshare platform’s efforts to block a pay raise set by the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC).

The gig workers are shutting down the Uber app for the entire day and asking riders to take other modes of transit to put pressure on the company, marking the second time in less than a month drivers have stopped work in the area.

[Photo: Jessica Bursztynsky]

“Every American knows that the cost of bread and milk has gone up higher than it’s ever been in 40 years,” Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said during an afternoon rally that attracted several dozen gig workers outside of the company’s New York City headquarters.

“We fought for that raise. We won that raise. Uber has no right to steal that raise,” she added. “This raise belongs in the hands of the drivers, not in the pockets of Uber.” If the raise were to go into effect, rideshare pay rates would go up by 7% per minute and 24% per mile, according to the commission. Uber has said that calculation is misleading.