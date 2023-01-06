Paula Abdul takes 2 steps forward into the smart wearable world with her new audio glasses

Paula Abdul knows not everyone will take her seriously as a tech maven. She knows that her long history as a singer, dancer, choreographer, and television personality makes her an easy target for snark as she rolls out a line of fashion audio glasses. And honestly she doesn’t really care all that much.

“You get known for one specific area in your life,” she tells Fast Company. “When I was starting out, I always felt I was a multitasker and that I did many things. . . . I’ve never fit the mold. You create your own success by trial and error and triumph over adversity. What’s important for me is to always suit up and show up.”

[Photo: Chris Morris]

For the latest addition to her multi-hyphenate career, Abdul has partnered with creator brand studio Famecast and 1of1 Custom, makers of hearing protection and ear monitors for performers, to create IdolEyes, a brand of fashion-forward audio sunglasses that allow people to listen to music, podcasts, and audio via directional speakers built into the arm of the glasses while protecting their eyes.

Fashion, of course, is subjective, but the brand’s first pair of glasses, the Straight Ups—a nod to Abdul’s 1988 hit—checks a lot of boxes, offering an open-ear design, UV400 sun protection, the option to pop in prescription lenses, and a claimed five-hour-plus battery life. They’re also comfortable, an area where several other audio glasses fall short.