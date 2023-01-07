We wore the Dyson Zone so you don’t have to

In late March of last year, when Dyson announced the Dyson Zone , some believed the device—which combines noise-canceling headphones with a personal air purification system—might be an April Fool’s joke. It wasn’t. Since then, many have poked a bit of fun at the weird, high-priced tech monstrosity, including us . So, when the opportunity to try it out in person presented itself at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), it seemed only fair to give the device a shot.

After the experience, it’s clear that Dyson is, at the very least, sincere in its efforts to combat air and noise pollution—but the Zone doesn’t exactly seem destined to be a retail success once it hits U.S. stores this March, especially at its $949 price. (It first goes on sale in China later this month.)

Dyson has been working on this system for six years now. The goal was to create a device that could offer protections to people living in cities where air pollution is a significant problem. That led to the realization that noise pollution was typically an issue in those areas as well, expanding the project.

The resulting product is an awkward-looking device, to say the least—a fusion of oversize noise-canceling headphones and a Bane-like mask that hovers over your nose and mouth, pumping a continuous flow of clean air in the general vicinity of your nostrils. Weird, but not so forceful that it feels like an uncomfortable blast. In fact, the Zone handles both tasks fairly well, if you can handle the strange looks you’ll get from everyone who sees you.