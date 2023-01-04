2022 by the numbers: The wildest milestones of the year

The end of a year is an opportunity to behold new achievements, superlatives, world records. But 2022—marked by war, chaos, an unsteady return from lockdown—included a few milestones that felt even more momentous than usual. On the technology front, machines capable of conversation and image generation crept up on us, but there were also dramatic leaps in science and engineering which, in spite of some dire circumstances, promised, once again, a future of more possibility and abundance. And then there were other kinds of big numbers, mostly reflecting the kind of human hubris that could help achieve that future, or destroy it.

61 days

How long a 57-year-old man with terminal heart disease lived after he received the first-ever transplant of a genetically modified pig heart in January. Researchers have been working on this pig-to-human transplantation technique for over three decades.

192

Number of lasers Energy Department researchers used for the breakthrough shot that led to nuclear fusion ignition—the process that powers the sun and that could provide the world with clean energy. It was the first time a fusion shot yielded a net energy gain of about 50 percent over the power absorbed by the lasers.

13.6 trillion electronvolts

The record-setting collision energy reached by proton beams at the Large Hadron Collider, three years after being shut down for upgrades. (One trillion electronvolts is roughly the energy of a flying mosquito, which for a subatomic particle is like a train going at 90 miles per hour.) The hope is to produce more Higgs bosons, find new particles, and perhaps new physics, and to better understand mysteries like dark matter.