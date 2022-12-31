New Year’s Eve live stream 2023: How to watch the NYC ball drop, Times Square performances free

New York City will ring in 2023 with its annual dropping of the ball in Times Square, and unlike the last few years, there are no COVID-19 restrictions this time around.

Twelve months ago, you may recall, the original omicron wave was raging, which meant a somewhat more muted celebration took place at the so-called Crossroads of the World. However, organizers this year point to a lack of current city restrictions for outdoor events. This doesn’t mean there will be no safety restrictions at all. (You can learn more about those here.) But Times Square’s big celebration is likely to look a lot more like it did back in 2019. For the uninitiated, that means big crowds, lots of noise, throngs of people wearing goofy hats and glasses, tons of police barricades, subway delays, zero portable bathrooms, and no alcohol.

In other words, wouldn’t you rather just stay home and watch the whole thing online? Fortunately, it’s never been easier to stream the Times Square ball drop and live performances from your computer, phone, or smart TV. We’ve rounded up some ways to do that below:

Official Times Square webcast

The Times Square Alliance, which organizes the ceremony every year, offers a free and easy-to-access live stream. The lighting and raising of the ball begin at 6 p.m. ET (full schedule here), and the countdown begins 60 seconds before midnight.