New Year’s Eve live stream 2023: How to watch the NYC ball drop, Times Square performances free

New York City will ring in 2023 with its annual dropping of the ball in Times Square, and unlike the last few years, there are no COVID-19 restrictions this time around.
Twelve months ago, you may recall, the original omicron wave was raging, which meant a somewhat more muted celebration took place at the so-called Crossroads of the World. However, organizers this year point to a lack of current city restrictions for outdoor events. This doesn’t mean there will be no safety restrictions at all. (You can learn more about those here.) But Times Square’s big celebration is likely to look a lot more like it did back in 2019. For the uninitiated, that means big crowds, lots of noise, throngs of people wearing goofy hats and glasses, tons of police barricades, subway delays, zero portable bathrooms, and no alcohol.
In other words, wouldn’t you rather just stay home and watch the whole thing online? Fortunately, it’s never been easier to stream the Times Square ball drop and live performances from your computer, phone, or smart TV. We’ve rounded up some ways to do that below:
Official Times Square webcast
The Times Square Alliance, which organizes the ceremony every year, offers a free and easy-to-access live stream. The lighting and raising of the ball begin at 6 p.m. ET (full schedule here), and the countdown begins 60 seconds before midnight.
Watch NYE coverage on cable or broadcast TV
Most television networks are offering their own coverage of New Year’s Eve, especially the ball drop, while some will host events in major hubs like Nashville. Here’s a roundup of some of the most popular broadcasts:
- ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (start time: 8 p.m. ET)
- CBS and Paramount Plus: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, co-hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Rachel Smith
- Fox News: All-American New Year 2023 (start time 9 p.m. ET)
- NBC and Peacock: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (start time: 10:30 p.m. ET)
- CNN: New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (start time: 8 p.m. ET)
Meanwhile, if you’re a cord-cutter who wants to switch back and forth between some of these programs, the following bundled services offer access to most major cable and broadcast networks:
Make sure you check your zip code first to see which channels are available in your area. If you’re a new subscriber, you might even be able to get a free promotion.
Finally, it’s always worth pointing out that you can watch over-the-air broadcast networks for free with an antenna. New Year’s Eve may be all about looking ahead, but there’s no reason why you can’t do that with the help of some old-school technology. Enjoy the show and happy 2023!
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.