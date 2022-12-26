More than 2,000 flights canceled on December 26 as winter weather snags holiday travel

Winter storms and record-breaking cold temperatures across the U.S. affected thousands of people’s holiday travels as flight cancellations and delays are continuing into Monday.

More than 2,100 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled on Monday, as of 12 p.m. ET, and more than 4,000 such flights experienced delays, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Cancellations and delays are widespread across the country with Denver International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada; Chicago Midway International; and Baltimore/Washington International Airport among the most affected locations.

These travel snags were a continuation of delays and cancellations occurring in the lead up to Christmas. Between Wednesday and Saturday, U.S. airlines canceled more than 12,000 flights, or about 14% of their schedules, according to CNBC.