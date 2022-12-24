5 scientific breakthroughs in 2022 that should give you hope for the future

While there was no shortage of upsetting news in 2022, researchers and science enthusiasts can point to a number of uplifting advancements and discoveries to revive hope in humanity. This year, the brightest minds in STEMs brought us steps closer to a revolutionary future, with breakthroughs in energy production, space exploration, and planet protection. Here are five scientific breakthroughs from 2022 to reflect on how far we’ve come.

We hit a nuclear-fusion milestone

It took 70 years, but physicists at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) finally had more output than energy input. Although commercial production of fusion energy is still a pipe dream, researchers at NIF in California have done what a similar project in France has yet to do. The hope for the future is more energy gains from nuclear fusion, which can provide an infinite source of clean energy that’s carbon-free and doesn’t emit radioactive waste.

We also made better batteries

While climate change rages on, researchers are steadfast in developing clean and alternative forms of energy to counter the harm done by fossil fuels. At the University of Sydney, scientists engineered a sodium-sulfur battery that can be made using seawater, storing four times the energy as lithium-ion batteries and costing much less. Over at Penn State, engineers figured out a way to charge electric vehicle batteries in 10 minutes, which could help in the broader adoption of gasoline-free cars.

. . . and simulated a wormhole

Google’s quantum computer, Sycamore 2, was used to replicate a wormhole and transfer information through it. Modeled after the Holographic Principle, the experiment was used to imitate the hypothesis that connected black holes lead to wormholes, which are tunnels through space and time.