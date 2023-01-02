Why you should try Genially to make visuals that pop

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Gnially lets you quickly create interactive images, graphics and presentations. (Check out what others are making in the Genially inspiration gallery, or have a look at a dozen templates from the more than 1,000 available.)

How to get started

Begin by picking the type of visual you’d like to create. Start from a template in one of these categories or a blank slate. Then upload whatever photos or graphics of your own you want to include. Or pick from Genially’s library to begin adding content. You can also add text if you want or icons, shapes or other assets from Genially’s library. Decide on a few supplemental links or bits of info that will help your viewer get the most out of your visual. These will become hotspots that viewers can click on to see additional content.You can include just about anything as a hotspot. Examples include YouTube videos, background info from Wikipedia, or links to a social post. Or just add short explanatory text that pops up to provide further context. Once you’ve dropped in hotspot markers and added links or text, you can adjust where they are placed or customize the icons that show what’s clickable. Grab the share link to post your interactive image online or send it to someone. You can also embed it in a site. It’s an easy, fast, and free way to make interactive graphics without any code or technical expertise.

Neat things you can create with Genially

Make an annotated timeline : Start by picking a timeline template you like. Some incorporate illustrations, others photos, or just text. Edit the dates. Add images if you want. Add text titles for the events. Then add hotspots to link dates, images, or text to sites. You can even record a simple narration if you want.

: Start by picking a timeline template you like. Some incorporate illustrations, others photos, or just text. Edit the dates. Add images if you want. Add text titles for the events. Then add hotspots to link dates, images, or text to sites. You can even record a simple narration if you want. Create an interactive presentation : Rather than a slide deck with static text and images, use Genially to let people choose which aspects of your presentation they want to dig into more deeply. Make key words, numbers, or images on any slide clickable so that people can see related videos, images, or more information.

: Rather than a slide deck with static text and images, use Genially to let people choose which aspects of your presentation they want to dig into more deeply. Make key words, numbers, or images on any slide clickable so that people can see related videos, images, or more information. Share a living document : Make a simple resource or explainer for colleagues or clients. Start by pasting some key facts, images, or data onto a Genially page. Then add linked hotspots so your colleague can click through to see related videos, Web pages, or text boxes.

: Make a simple resource or explainer for colleagues or clients. Start by pasting some key facts, images, or data onto a Genially page. Then add linked hotspots so your colleague can click through to see related videos, Web pages, or text boxes. Set up your simple link-in-bio page: Using a free template, you can create a simple personal landing page that links to your various sites and social accounts. You can then share your landing page link in your email signature, in your Twitter bio, or wherever else you want to give people a way to find out more about you. It’s a free way to create a simple site for yourself or a project in five minutes. You can alternatively use Linktree or Carrd for this, but Genially lets you customize your page in distinct ways.

Quick ways to learn Genially

Genially is intuitive and easy to use, but for more advanced features, it’s nice to have help. The company has a searchable, step-by-step help resource, an academy with lessons, visual micro-lessons or “learning pills,” and a useful YouTube channel.

Founded in Spain in 2015, Genially is available in Español, Français, Português, Italiano, and English. More than 20 million people use it, so you’ll find lots of useful YouTube videos, Pinterest boards, and posts for teachers.