How Samizdat Online is beating censors with random URLs

The internet has never been more censored, and not in the “Twitter Files,” culture-war way. Thousands of websites are now wholly inaccessible inside Russia and occupied Ukraine , including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and foreign media like The New York Times and the BBC. In Iran, the government has been shutting down the internet by disrupting foreign social media platforms, throttling internet service, and blocking IPs, encrypted DNS services, and mobile data. Protests in China over COVID-19 lockdowns pushed the Great Firewall to its limits last month and led the government to impose new restrictions on censorship-circumvention tools like VPNs, and instructed tech firms to scrub any content related to jumping the firewall.

Samizdat Online, a project co-founded by Yevgeny Simkin, a Montreal-based web developer and writer, takes a non-VPN approach to bypassing internet censors. Simkin’s effort keeps copies of banned content at alternate URLs that haven’t been blocked, allowing internet users in countries like Russia, Iran, and China to circumvent censors without the use of a virtual private network or other additional software.

Simkin, who was born in Russia, was motivated by the country’s invasion of Ukraine and its digital clampdown, and took inspiration from the underground web of samizdat, the homemade and pirated media that helped power a dissident diaspora in a previous era. “In the sixties and seventies, people would smuggle in audio tapes and magazines and books, and they would personally make home copies and then distribute those on, and people would make more copies and on and on,” he says. “The ethos of samizdat here is as it was in Soviet Russia.”

A central homepage, at samizdatonline.org, features a list of mirrored outlets, under a tab labeled “Publishers,” along with a hand-picked slate of recent news headlines from blocked websites in five languages (English, Russian, Ukrainian, Farsi, and Belarusian). Samizdat has official partnerships with a handful of Russian and Belarussian publications, but it also mirrors the homepages and news stories from an assortment of other publications that have been blocked by internet authorities, including the BBC and Iran’s Radio Farda. (To afford all of this, he’s seeking investment and donations, as well as grants from internet freedom organizations.)