These are the 3 DEI priorities leaders should have for 2023

In 2045, it’s estimated the non-white population will surpass the historically white majority in this country—both in actual number and growth rate. That means we’ve got less than 25 years before the demographic appearance of the United States changes forever.

For the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) industry, this change will have immense consequences. In a world where more people are racially “diverse” than not, corporations will be unable to avoid or silo the subjects of diversity, equity, and inclusion. From employee experience to consumer relations to product design, the racial and ethnic composition of the largest economy in the world will force every sensible corporation to make far-reaching changes.

Many large and well known brands are already doing amazing things: consumer-facing brands like Nike have a particularly vested interest in ensuring the public sees them leading the charge. But of the roughly $50 billion pledged toward racial equity by U.S. companies, it’s estimated that only $250 million had actually been spent toward that initiative by mid-2021.

We have to do better, but 2022 was not the year to figure it out. It was a year of normalization and calibration, where many of the changes proposed and pledged in 2021 had to pass viability tests. We won’t cross any finish lines in 2023, either, but the time is now to begin preparing for a new demographic—and therefore economic—reality come 2045.