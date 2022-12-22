The top 4 creator economy trends to watch in 2023

It’s been another destabilizing year across the board. But the creator economy has surprisingly held strong, even with a looming recession, increasing pressure from lawmakers to ban TikTok in the U.S. , and Elon Musk being Elon Musk at Twitter.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the creator economy is currently valued at $16.4 billion, a 19% increase from 2021. So will that energy carry over into 2023? In the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Control podcast, I spoke with a few experts to get a better understanding of where the creator economy is heading next year.

Being real—like, for real

Authenticity may seem like an overwrought buzzword at this point, but the sentiment still rings true for what audiences are looking for. According to a study from United Talent Agency IQ, the company’s division that focuses on data and digital strategy, one in two U.S. consumers are interested in seeing the process behind creating entertainment.

“This has translated to [audiences’] desire, or even really their demand, for the talent and creators themselves to pull back the curtain on their own life and show a level of raw authenticity that’s previously been unprecedented,” says Stephanie Smith, head of talent strategy at UTA IQ.