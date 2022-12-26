Fast company logo
The programs, which mix in-person classes with learning at home, are finding a growing audience.

How the pandemic ushered in a new era of hybrid homeschooling

[Photos: Laura Olivas/Getty Images; Tamanna Rumee/Unsplash]

BY Greg Toppo

Rosario Reilly didn’t set out to be an educational publisher—she just wanted to give her kids a classical education that respected their Catholic faith.

In 2009, the mother of five in Manassas, Virginia, began assembling a homeschool curriculum eventually named Aquinas Learning. Thirteen years later, the program serves about 160 area students in grades K-12, who show up in uniform to a local center one day a week. 

Students partake in a variety of classes, as well as physical education, lunch, and the like. But the other four days of the week they learn at home. 

Reilly said Aquinas exploded amid COVID-19, after “everybody saw what we saw back in the early 2000s.” 

Rosario Reilly [Photo: courtesy of Rosario Reilly]

Since the start of the pandemic, public school enrollment has crashed—from fall 2019 to fall 2020, it dropped by 1.4 million students, or 3%, the largest single-year decline since World War II, according to federal data released last spring. While educators are trying to figure out how to bring these families back, researchers are starting to find them persisting in unusual spaces. Many are relying on a type of homeschooling made popular when school closures became widespread in 2020.

But as Reilly’s success suggests, hybrid homeschooling has been around for decades. Now the sector even has its own research center, based at Kennesaw State University, northwest of Atlanta.

Eric Wearne, who founded it, began studying what he calls “hybrid” schools about seven years ago. He defines hybrids differently than most observers, not as a mix of online and live instruction, but as programs that meet in person for fewer than five full days per week, with students typically homeschooled the rest of the week.

