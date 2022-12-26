How the pandemic ushered in a new era of hybrid homeschooling

Rosario Reilly didn’t set out to be an educational publisher—she just wanted to give her kids a classical education that respected their Catholic faith.

In 2009, the mother of five in Manassas, Virginia, began assembling a homeschool curriculum eventually named Aquinas Learning. Thirteen years later, the program serves about 160 area students in grades K-12, who show up in uniform to a local center one day a week.

Students partake in a variety of classes, as well as physical education, lunch, and the like. But the other four days of the week they learn at home.

Reilly said Aquinas exploded amid COVID-19, after “everybody saw what we saw back in the early 2000s.”