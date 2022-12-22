Healthy work environments don’t happen by accident—here are 6 ways to promote worker well-being

Truly healthy company cultures don’t happen by accident. An inclusive culture is built intentionally. Times like these—fresh off the heels of a pandemic as contentious political elections unfold around the world—put inclusive leadership to the test. One of the biggest things that leaders can do for their teams to make them feel inclusive is to prioritize workers’ well-being.

Everyone has distinct challenges and everyone experiences events in different ways. Understanding that everyone, including you, has a unique set of experiences and needs can help you better understand what each team member needs for their well-being. Well-being does not only mean mental health. It also means having the space to think clearly, innovate creatively, and find a work-life balance. These dynamics can make workers feel fulfilled, engaged, and confident that their organization cares about them. Here are a few ways to invest in worker well-being:

Create clarity of expectations As the modern working world continues to evolve and change, setting clear expectations can help promote worker well-being. Your organization’s handbook and formal and informal procedures are a great place to start. Create clear parameters around deadlines and deliverables and what’s required for a job well done. This is really important for new leaders joining your organization and those who are recently promoted. Offer the wellness benefits that your employees actually want What people wanted five years ago is different from what people want today. Heck, what people wanted before the pandemic a mere three years ago is vastly different than what they want today.

If you’re not quite sure what your employees want, you’re in luck. The solution is easy—just ask! You can do this through one-on-one conversations that managers have with the people on their teams. You can do this through a company-wide employee survey that is followed up with clear actions and communication to ensure people understand the impacts of the survey. Consider alternatives to a traditional gym membership that requires going into a crowded public space. For example, provide subsidized access to a wellness coach or nutritionist. However you choose to go about it, the goal is the same: Understand and acknowledge what your workers want so that you can give them the benefits that make a difference. Reduce stressors where possible Well-being is about more than just going to therapy, taking yoga classes, or meditating. Sometimes well-being comes from reducing our mental loads. Our chief experience officer, Natalie Spiro, says often, “It’s about how many elements take up real estate in our brains. There is only so much space.”

Now that many organizations are back in the office, people are having to worry about physically getting to work again. Many are also contending with increased rent, parking rates, or other costs that place a strain on their budget. And many are working parents who want the flexibility to be a bit closer to their families. Think about the ways your company can reduce stressors for your employees. Put yourself in their shoes and then create approaches that serve your people. The key here is to think about wellness benefits more broadly and based on today’s needs. Create physical spaces that are conducive to meaningful work We’ve all been there, frustrated at what seems like the insurmountable task of getting your job done without the tools that help you do your best work. The level of frustration that can come from those situations is enough to impact anyone’s well-being.

There are many ways to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and, ultimately, support well-being in the office. Sound machines, an additional monitor, or directions for setting up an ergonomic desk are all examples of ways to support well-being. Consider having the office stocked with nutritious food options. And for workers at home, you can provide gift cards or a stipend to places that make stocking up on nourishing snacks simple. Physical well-being supports well-being and vice versa. It’s about figuring out how you can give your employees what they need to create workplaces that support them in doing their best work. Consider your core hours and designated days in the office Now is a great time to reconsider your business hours. Do your employees really have to be commuting during rush hour? Do traditional nine-to-five hours still make sense for your business and your employees?

I often recommend that organizations make start and stop times as flexible as possible, so employees can work on a schedule that will allow them to be productive and at the same time work around their home, family, or personal needs. Designated company-wide in-office days can also greatly benefit employees. Figure out the best days to have everyone go into the office for meetings. This way, you can eliminate questions about why one manager requires teams to come in while others do not. Plus, a set schedule makes work more predictable for your employees and makes scheduling childcare, elder care, and other life necessities easier. Develop current and emerging leaders Don’t reserve leadership training for existing leaders. It’s also critical to develop aspiring and emerging leaders so that you can promote them from within your company. Consider what all employees need to feel invested in.

One great rule of thumb is to ensure that your managers recognize the value of critical leadership skills like providing feedback, coaching for performance, and delegating with empowerment. And to best understand the professional goals of your coworkers, set up regular one-on-one meetings where you have time to have direct and meaningful professional conversations. Get to know people on a deeper level by asking about their loved ones’ names, and about hobbies or recreational activities they enjoy. It’s all about treating coworkers like the human beings they are. And ultimately, people’s needs are business needs. Provide your team with an environment that promotes well-being, then sit back and prepare to be wowed.

Josh Saterman is the cofounder and CEO of Saterman Connect.